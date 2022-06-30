JAC 12th Intermediate Result 2022 Out on 30 June at 2:30pm, How To Check

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the 12th class result 2022 for Commerce, Arts, and other Vocational Streams on 30 June 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the JAC exam 2022 will be able to check their results on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The official date of the JAC exam result 2022 was confirmed by the Ranchi office of JAC. The JAC result 2022 will be only for Arts, Commerce, and Vocational students, The JAC result 2022 for Science students has already been declared.

After the announcement of JAC 2022 result, the link will be available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can visit the official website and check their results. Candidates should score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to be successful in the JAC exam 2022. Unsuccessful students will have to appear in the compartment examination.