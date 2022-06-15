Jharkhand Board Results 2022: JAC 10th & 12th Results Expected To Be Out Today

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be out at jacresults.com today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is most likely to declare the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results today.
As per the media reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared today, 15 June 2022. However, no official announcement has been made by the board yet. The exact date and time have also not been confirmed. Candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 on the official website at jacresults.com once the results are out.
The Jharkhand Class 10 exams were conducted from 24 March to 20 April 2022 while the JAC Board Class 12 exams were conducted from 24 March to 25 April 2022.
JAC 10th Result 2022: After 15 June 2022
JAC 12th Result 2022: Likely to be declared by 15 June 2022
Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link and fill in the required details.
Click on 'Submit' and your result will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.
As per reports, Jharkhand Board may also release the list of 10th and 12th toppers this time. The board had directed the schools to release the list of 10th and 12th toppers before the evaluation process.