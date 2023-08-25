'He Was an Introvert, Liked Reading Books': JU Teacher Remembers Ragging Victim

'I remember him standing up on the day of the orientation to introduce himself and tell everybody which books he liked to read," Joydeep Ghosh, Head of the Bengali Department at JU, told The Quint about the 17-year-old ragging victim.
Days after an undergraduate student of Jadavpur University (JU) died after allegedly being ragged by seniors in the men's hostel, the Bengali Department – where he was studying – still seems to be coming to terms with the tragic incident.
"He was a very quiet child. I remember him standing up on the day of the orientation to introduce himself and telling everybody which books he liked to read," Joydeep Ghosh, Head of the Bengali Department at JU, told The Quint about the 17-year-old student, who attended classes for only a few days before allegedly falling to his death from the hostel on 9 August.
Department of Bengali, Jadavpur University.
Entrance to the victim's classroom.
However, Ghosh said that while the entire department, including the victim's classmates, were shaken in the initial days after the incident, efforts are being made to reassure them and slowly get back to normalcy.
He also said that the guardians of each student were contacted individually and apprised of the situation.
Meanwhile, the department is scheduled to hold two programmes within a week for the well-being of the freshers.
The first will include an interaction between students and a professional counsellor, during which the former will be encouraged to speak their minds freely. The second will be a formal meeting between members of the faculty and guardians of the new students.
"For those guardians who cannot attend physically, we will conduct a meeting online," Ghosh said.
When asked whether he had seen or heard of ragging-related incidents in the department, Ghosh said that he had not.
"After the tragic incident, we repeatedly asked students whether they had had any such experiences. But all of them said that they had not," he said.
The professor further added that while the incident was a big blow to the department, he felt reassured due to the trust that parents had placed in him and other teachers to ride out the storm.
However, despite the faculty's best efforts, gloom continues to prevail over the Bengali Department – as the psychological impact of a batchmate's loss lingers on.
"I didn't get to speak to him (the victim) much, but from what I gathered, he seemed to be a very shy and quiet person," Nabaneeta (name changed on request), one of the victim's classmates, said while remembering him.
The Quint had earlier spoken to the victim's parents, who said that their late son was a "gentle soul".
"My son was a gentle soul. He never argued or took up fights with anyone. We were planning a grand birthday celebration for his 18th birthday on 31 October – but now, all of that is gone," his mother had said.
The family hails from Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district – nearly 80 kilometres from Kolkata. While his mother is an ASHA worker, his father is a bank employee.
Meanwhile, the victim's maternal aunt told The Quint that he was loved by everyone.
She also said that it was his dream to study at Jadavpur University, as it is one of the most prestigious educational institutions in India.
