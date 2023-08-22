'It's Free For All': Mamata, Left, BJP Trade Barbs on Jadavpur Uni Student Death

Even as Kolkata Police probes the recent ragging-induced death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University, top leaders, political parties of all hues, their students’ affiliates, child protection, and human rights bodies have jumped onto the blame-game bandwagon.

Like most other issues in West Bengal, the tragic death too made its way to the Calcutta High Court, where a petition demanding justice for the 17-year-old student was listed for hearing by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam on Monday, 21 August.

The petitioner is Sudip Raha, vice president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Raha's lawyer is TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, underlining the political thrust of the litigation.