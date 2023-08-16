'Was Thrown Out by Seniors in Middle of the Night': JU Students Allege Ragging

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide and physical and emotional torture. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

Biplab Mukherjee (name changed), a third-year student at Kolkata's Jadavpur University (JU), still remembers his first day in the college hostel.

"On my very first day, one of my roommates and a senior were given the task of explaining the process of ‘intro’ to me," he tells The Quint.