ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Date Announced: Check icai.nic.in; Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 release date is announced on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result 2022 on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The ICAI posted an official notification about the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date and time so the candidates can stay informed. Interested candidates who want to check their scores can download the results from the official website – icai.nic.in – once they are officially declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Wednesday.
Candidates have been eagerly waiting to know the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 release date. The ICAI has finally declared the date and the candidates can check their results on 10 August 2022. They can also download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 from icai.nic.in once declared on Wednesday. Candidates should keep an eye on the site for details.
Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on the official website while checking the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022. They must check the information mentioned in the results carefully.
It is important to note that the qualifying marks in the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 are 40 percent in each paper. The overall pass percentage is a minimum of 50 percent as per the latest details.
Candidates must keep an eye on the website icai.nic.in on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 to know when the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will release.
Here are the steps that all the candidates should follow while downloading the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 online:
Visit the website icai.nic.in.
Click on the option that states CA Foundation Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required credentials on the blank space to log in to your registered account.
The ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the CA Foundation Result from the website and take a look at the scores.
You may keep a printout of the same for future use.