CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for Arts To Be Declared Today: How To Download & Check

The Odisha CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) will declare the Class 12 Arts Result 2022 today on Monday, 08 August 2022 at 4:00 pm on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who have participated in the CHSE Odisha 12th Class Exam 2022 can check the results from the official sites by using their personal login credentials like registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Candidates should remember that the CHSE Odisha will also release the Odisha 12th vocational courses result today at the same time as 12th class arts result. This year almost 3 lakh students appeared for the Odisha 12th class board exam that was held from 28 April to 31 May 2022.