GATE 2023 Date Sheet Released: Check the Website; Know Admit Card Details Here

GATE 2023 date sheet is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the examination timetable for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination on Monday, 28 November. Engineering aspirants preparing to appear for the GATE 2023 are requested to go through the exam dates on the official website and stay updated. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 date sheet is available on the gate.iitk.ac.in for candidates to check and download. They must visit the official website to know more.
One must download the GATE 2023 date sheet from the official website so they can refer to it whenever required. Engineering aspirants were eagerly waiting for the timetable to release because that will help them to prepare accordingly. It is important to note that the GATE timetable is available online only on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
According to the dates mentioned on the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be formally conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The exam is divided into two sessions.
The first session is set to be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second session of GATE 2023 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Aspirants must take note of the exam timings so they can appear for them on time.
It is important to know that GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers. All the test papers will be of objective type. Candidates can go through the details on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in to stay updated about the upcoming examination.
The GATE 2023 admit card will be available for download from 3 January 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website, once released officially by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.
Starting from exam dates to result date, everything is mentioned on the timetable for interested engineering aspirants who have decided to appear for the exam.
