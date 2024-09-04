IIT JAM 2025 Registrations Open: How to Apply; Check the Last Date and Details

IIT JAM 2025 Registrations: The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 has just begun. Students who are planning to apply for the exam have been given the last date of 11 October 2024, to apply on the official website - jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 2 February 2025. Concerned candidates are requested to complete the application process soon. According to the latest official details, the IIT JAM 2025 registrations will take place online only.

All the important dates and details regarding the IIT JAM 2025 are mentioned on the website. You must check the updates online before completing the IIT JAM 2025 registration. Make sure to follow the announcements on the website - jam2025.iitd.ac.in.