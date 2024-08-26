UGC-NET Retest Cancelled: 'NTA's Glitches and Repeated Exams Ruining Our Future'

advertisement
The retest of the June UGC-NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) – scheduled for 21 August – was cancelled again for students at a centre in Varanasi. The National Testing Agency (NTA) couldn't conduct the exam due to 'a technical glitch' – and now a new date will be announced for the same.
As a candidate who was set to appear for the exam at Dr Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, the centre where the exam was cancelled, I find it extremely distressing to say the least.
My exam was scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift. Since the reporting time was 1 pm, I arrived at the centre around 12:30 pm. Upon arrival, we were informed that the first shift exam had been delayed by 45 minutes due to 'a technical glitch', but no information was provided to us, the second shift candidates.
The entry gate for us was supposed to open at 1 pm, as mentioned in the admit card, but we were only allowed to enter the examination centre at 2:30 pm. During this time, we waited outside in the heat, without any shelter. We had no recourse as the centre is located over 30 km from the city on the Varanasi-Azamgarh highway.
We had no clue what was happening, and we didn't have mobile phones to inform our guardians about the situation. Some students left the lab and began protesting against the exam's mismanagement.
Worried, some guardians called the police. Upon their arrival, the police tried to calm the students, opened the gates for us, and asked us to return home.
Later that day, we got a notification from the NTA that the second shift examination had been cancelled due to 'a technical glitch' at the examination centre. "The date, time and venue of the exam will be notified by the NTA through a separate public notice in this regard," the notification added.
It feels playing with the careers – and the lives – of students has become a favourite sport for the NTA.
I hold a postgraduate degree. Previously, apart from UGC-NET, there were other exams available for enrollment into PhD programmes. Now, with the centralisation of examinations, we have just one option, and even that seems full of snags.
The government seriously needs to reconsider whether they want to conduct one centralised exam for PhD enrollment and risk jeopardising the careers of students all at once, or if they should return to a decentralised system of examinations.
Over 11 lakh students registered for UGC-NET, with general candidates paying Rs 1,150, OBC candidates paying Rs 600 each, and SC/ST/PwD candidates paying Rs 350.
(The Quint has reached out to the NTA regarding the issues raised by the student. The story will be updated with their response as and when they revert.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)