UGC-NET Retest Cancelled: 'NTA's Glitches and Repeated Exams Ruining Our Future'

The retest of the June UGC-NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) – scheduled for 21 August – was cancelled again for students at a centre in Varanasi. The National Testing Agency (NTA) couldn't conduct the exam due to 'a technical glitch' – and now a new date will be announced for the same.

As a candidate who was set to appear for the exam at Dr Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, the centre where the exam was cancelled, I find it extremely distressing to say the least.