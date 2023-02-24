JAM 2023: Answer Key, Response Sheets and Question Paper Declared; Know Details

JAM 2023 answer key objection-raising dates are stated here for the candidates.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has officially released the answer key, candidates' response sheets, and question papers for JAM 2023 online. It is important to note that JAM 2023 is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, so one must keep a close eye on the announcements. The JAM 2023 answer key, response sheets, and question papers are available on the official website – jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates are requested to check the details announced recently on the website.
One should download the JAM 2023 answer key, response sheets, and question papers to take a proper look at the details. It is important to note that candidates can challenge the answer key. One should check the JAM 2023 details mentioned on the website – jam.iitg.ac.in and take note of the important dates. Every candidate must stay alert.
As per the details announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, candidates can challenge the JAM 2023 answer key from 24 February to 26 February.
According to the official announcements, JAM 2023 result is scheduled to be declared on 22 March. The result will be declared after the institute reviews the challenges submitted by the concerned candidates.
Let's take a look at the process that candidates must follow to download the JAM 2023 answer key online:
Browse through the official website of the exam – jam.iitg.ac.in
Find the candidate portal on the homepage of the site
Enter your login details such as registration number, password, etc, to view the answer key
Click on submit after entering the details
The JAM 2023 answer key will appear on your screen
Go through the details mentioned on the key and calculate your probable scores
Download the answer key and save a copy on your device so that you can check whenever you want
