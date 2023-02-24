JAM 2023: Answer Key, Response Sheets and Question Paper Declared; Know Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JAM 2023: Answer Key, Response Sheets and Question Paper Declared; Know Details

IIT JAM 2023: The answer key, response sheets, and question paper are released on jam.iitg.ac.in.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

JAM 2023 answer key objection-raising dates are stated here for the candidates.

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>JAM 2023 answer key objection-raising dates are stated here for the candidates.</p></div>

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has officially released the answer key, candidates' response sheets, and question papers for JAM 2023 online. It is important to note that JAM 2023 is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, so one must keep a close eye on the announcements. The JAM 2023 answer key, response sheets, and question papers are available on the official website – jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates are requested to check the details announced recently on the website.

One should download the JAM 2023 answer key, response sheets, and question papers to take a proper look at the details. It is important to note that candidates can challenge the answer key. One should check the JAM 2023 details mentioned on the website – jam.iitg.ac.in and take note of the important dates. Every candidate must stay alert.

Candidates who appeared for JAM 2023 on the scheduled dates must take note of the latest details if they want to check their results on time. IIT Guwahati announces the important dates and details online so that it is easier for candidates to stay updated.

JAM 2023: Latest Announcements

As per the details announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, candidates can challenge the JAM 2023 answer key from 24 February to 26 February.

The objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered by IIT Guwahati so one should challenge the key by the mentioned last date. They should download the answer key on time to check the details.

According to the official announcements, JAM 2023 result is scheduled to be declared on 22 March. The result will be declared after the institute reviews the challenges submitted by the concerned candidates.

JAM 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the process that candidates must follow to download the JAM 2023 answer key online:

  • Browse through the official website of the exam – jam.iitg.ac.in

  • Find the candidate portal on the homepage of the site

  • Enter your login details such as registration number, password, etc, to view the answer key

  • Click on submit after entering the details

  • The JAM 2023 answer key will appear on your screen

  • Go through the details mentioned on the key and calculate your probable scores

  • Download the answer key and save a copy on your device so that you can check whenever you want

