IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 Out - Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 Released on the official website, direct link and other details below.
IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued the Joint Admission Test (JAM) admit card on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Exam 2023 can download and check the IIT JAM admit card by following the below mentioned easy steps.
IIT JAM 2023 is a CBT (Computer Based Test) test that is held for candidates who want to pursue master's degree in Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematical Statistics, Geology, and Biotechnology.
IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted on 12 February 2023. The examination will be completely objective type including three types of questions - MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions), NAT (Numerical Answer Type), and MSQ (Multiple Select Questions). Candidates have a choice to appear either in one or both test papers.
The IIT JAM 2023 result will be announced on 22 March 2023. The IIT JAM scores 2023 will allow students to get admission into different CFTIs including SLIET, IISER Pune, NITs, IISC, DIAT, IIEST, IIPE, JNCASR, and IISER Bhopal.
Go to the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the important dates.
Click on the direct link for downloading the IIT JAM Admit Card 2023.
Go to the candidates portal.
Enter the login details like email ID and password.
Download, save, and print the IIT JAM 2023 admit card for future reference.
You can also follow the direct link to download the IIT JAM Admit card.
