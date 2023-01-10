IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed: Check New Date, Know the Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) has officially deferred the releasing dates for IIT JAM 2023 admit card for candidates, according to the latest details. The ones who are gearing up to appear for the exam are requested to take note of the new dates and latest details. It is important to note that the candidates can check the recent updates about IIT JAM 2023 admit card on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. One should know the latest updates.

