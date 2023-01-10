IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed: Check New Date, Know the Details

IIT JAM 2023 admit card release date is deferred by IIT Guwahati.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) has officially deferred the releasing dates for IIT JAM 2023 admit card for candidates, according to the latest details. The ones who are gearing up to appear for the exam are requested to take note of the new dates and latest details. It is important to note that the candidates can check the recent updates about IIT JAM 2023 admit card on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. One should know the latest updates.
The IIT JAM 2023 admit card release date is deferred and it will be declared on 14 January 2023. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JAM - jam.iitg.ac.in. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam are requested to keep a close eye on the website for updates.
Candidates will get all the updates about the IIT JAM 2023 via the official website. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati), the exam conducting body, updates all the details on the website so that candidates can access them easily.
According to the earlier updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) was supposed to declare the IIT JAM 2023 admit card today, Tuesday, 10 January 2023.
The IIT JAM 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 February 2023. As per the latest details available now, the exam will be held in two sessions.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the IIT JAM 2023 admit card online:
Visit the website - jam.iitg.ac.in.
Click on the JAM 2023 admit card link that is activated on the homepage of the site.
Provide your login details in the provided space and tap on submit.
The admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Check the details such as personal information and exam date on the admit card.
Download it from the website and keep a hard copy with yourself for the exam day.
