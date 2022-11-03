IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window To Open on 10 November; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has decided to officially open the application correction window for JAM 2023 exam soon for the candidates. According to the latest details from the institute, the IIT JAM 2023 application correction window is scheduled to open on 10 November. Interested candidates who want to make changes to the application form have to go to the official website – jam.iitg.ac.in. They can also go through the latest updates on the official website.

The IIT JAM 2023 application correction window is set to open soon on the official website. Candidates must make changes to the JAM 2023 application form carefully. This is the last chance for them to make the necessary edits to the registration form. They can go through the latest updates from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on jam.iitg.ac.in.