IISc Emerges As Top Indian Institute in QS Ranking, Overtaking IITs

The ranking marked a jump of 31 positions since last year.
(IISc Twitter)
With a global rank of 155, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) in Bangalore emerged as the highest-ranking higher education institute in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), beating even the IITs.
The ranking marked a jump of 31 positions since last year. Apart from IISc, IIT-Bombay secured a rank of 172 and IIT-Delhi was ranked 174 globally. The three institutes are the only Indian institutes in the top 200 globally.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was the world’s top-ranking institute for the 11th consecutive year.
A statement by QS Rankings read, “The Indian Institute of Science (155th globally) is the new national leader. Remarkably, it is also the global leader in the Citations per Faculty indicator, which QS uses to evaluate the impact of the research produced by universities. Furthermore, IISc Bengaluru is the fastest rising South Asian university in the QS World University Rankings top- 200, having gained thirty-one places year on year.”
On June 8, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Director Prof G Rangarajan on its QS ranking.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)