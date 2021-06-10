3 Indian Institutes in Top 200 QS World University Rankings
Four Indian universities made it to the top-1,000 club for the first time.
The number of Indian universities in the top 200 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2022 has remained the same – three – for the fifth consecutive year.
Only three Indian universities – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru – have maintained their inclusion in the top 200 since 2017.
As many as 22 Indian universities featured in the top 1,000 WUR, in comparison to 21 in QS WUR 2021, 23 in 2020, 24 in 2019, and 20 in 2018, The Indian Express reported.
Out of these, four made it to the top-1,000 club for the first time. These were Jawaharlal Nehru University (561-570), Pondicherry University (801-1,000), IIT Bhubaneswar (701-750) and Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (801-1,000).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, lauded IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi for the achievement. He added that “efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth”.
Five institutions – IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati and Savitribai Phule Pune University – have achieved their best positions in five years in the latest rankings.
Meanwhile, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham dropped from the top 1,000 and now rank between 1,001 and 1,200.
Pointing out that India is taking a leap in the field of education and research, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated IIT Bombay for securing the 177th position, IIT Delhi for securing the 185th position and IISc Bengaluru for securing 186th position in universities rankings.
While, IIT Bombay, at rank 177, continued to be India’s best higher education institution for the fourth consecutive year, IISc remained the world’s top research university, maintaining a perfect score of 100 in the research metric.
Though Indian universities have improved their performance on academic-reputation metric and research impact, a QS statement said, they continue to struggle on the teaching-capacity metric, as no Indian university ranks among the top 250 for faculty-student ratio.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remained the top university for the 10th consecutive year. Meanwhile, the University of Oxford rose to the second rank for the first time since 2006, while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge shared the third spot.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
