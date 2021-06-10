3 Indian Institutes in Top 200 QS World University Rankings

As many as 22 Indian universities featured in the top 1,000 WUR, in comparison to 21 in QS WUR 2021, 23 in 2020, 24 in 2019, and 20 in 2018, The Indian Express reported.

Out of these, four made it to the top-1,000 club for the first time. These were Jawaharlal Nehru University (561-570), Pondicherry University (801-1,000), IIT Bhubaneswar (701-750) and Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (801-1,000).