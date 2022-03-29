Indian-American Professor Vipin Narang of MIT To Work for US Dept of Defense

Vipin Narang, an Indian-American political scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), announced on Tuesday, 29 March, that he is "taking a public service leave" from the university because he is to be sworn in as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy.

It is a high level civilian post in the United States Department of Defense. Narang's work, according to his tweet, will include "nuclear, cyber, and missile defence policy".