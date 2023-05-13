Madhya Pradesh, MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Date; Results Expected by 25 May

Madhya Pradesh, MP Board is all set to declare the 10th, 12th Result 2023 anytime soon now. As per the local media, the MPBSE Results for Classes 10th and 12th are most likely to be released in the coming weeks.
After the release of the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023, candidates can check and download the MP Board Results on the official websites- and As per reports, the MP Board Result 2023 is expected to be declared after May 15, 2023. MP Board recently issued a notification about the MP Results online.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE PRO Mukesh Malviya stated that the MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will be declared around May 25, 2023. Students are advised to wait for the official notice from the board.
MP Board 2023 conducted the exams for Class 10th from 1 to 27 March 2023 while the MP Board Class 12th Exam was held from 2 March to 5 April.
MP Board 10th,12th Result 2023 Date
MPBSE is expected to release the 10th and 12th Result in the coming weeks, 25 May 2023, to be more specific.
How to Check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?
Visit the official website of MP Board at mpresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively.
A new page will open.
Enter your roll number or date of birth to login.
The MP Board marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
You can download it and take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)