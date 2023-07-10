ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Last Date Today: Check Details & How To Apply

ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration is scheduled to end on 10 July, for candidates.
The registration process for the ICSI CSEET July 2023 session is scheduled to end on Monday, 10 July. It is important to note that the Institute of Company Secretaries of India is conducting the registration process for all interested candidates. One can complete the ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration by today on the official website – icsi.edu. It is important to complete the necessary steps carefully and follow the important details announced by the exam-conducting body regarding the applications.
The ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration window will close by Monday, so candidates should finish the process soon. All the important dates and details are available on the website – icsi.edu – for those who want to take a look at them. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert after completing the application steps to know the latest announcements.
The registrations are taking place online only on the official website. Do not visit any other site to apply for the July session. The exam-conducting body keeps updating the site, so you should closely monitor it.
As per the latest official details, the ICSI CSEET July 2023 session registration window was formally reopened on 4 July, for all concerned candidates.
It is important to note that the candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam after the documents are checked properly and verified by the authority. Therefore, one should upload the documents carefully while applying for the exam.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to apply for the ICSI CSEET July 2023 session online:
Go to the official site – icsi.edu.
Tap on the link that states ICSI CSEET July 2023 session registration on the home page.
Create your login credentials and enter them to access the registration form.
Fill out the CSEET July application form carefully.
Pay the fee and tap on submit.
Download the application form from the website and save a copy to your device.
You can also keep a hard copy of the form with you.
