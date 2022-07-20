ICSI CSEET and CS Foundation Result 2022 To Be Released Today: Details Here

The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) will release the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) Result 2022 today (July Session), on 20 July 2022 at 4:00 pm, according to an official notification released on the website (icsi.edu).

Once declared, students can check their CSEET result from the official website, icsi.edu by submitting their personal details including roll number & date of birth as mentioned on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022. The CSEET 2022 exam was conducted through an online (remote proctored) mode from 09 July 2022 to 11 July 2022.

Along with the CSEET result, the ICSI will also release the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation result today at 4:00 pm on the official website. The ICSI CS Foundation Examination 2022 was held on 15 and 16 June 2022.