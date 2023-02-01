ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Notice; Details Here

ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration last date is officially extended for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has recently issued a notice stating that the registration deadline for ICMAI CMA June 2023 has been extended for candidates. The notice was released on Tuesday, 31 January, on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the notice and then apply for the courses. The extended registration date is also mentioned on the official notice so interested candidates can stay updated.
According to the date mentioned on the notice, candidates can finish the ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration by 10 February 2023. The ones who have not completed the registration process yet can fill out the form now. They must complete the steps by the extended date that is mentioned on the notice. The registration process is taking place on the website - icmai.in.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India updates every detail on its official website so that interested candidates can stay updated. After registering yourself, you must keep a close eye on the site to know the details.
The official notice declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Tuesday, 31 January, states, "In pursuance to Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for admission/ registration/ enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final course stands extended up to 10th February 2023 (Friday) for June 2023 term of examination."
The exam dates and other important details will be available on the website soon.
Interested candidates must stay alert if they want to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to complete the ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - icmai.in.
Go to the admission tab on the homepage which is located at the top of the screen.
You will be redirected to another page when you click on the tab.
Now click on the course name and fill out the application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents according to size.
Pay the application fee online.
Submit the form after completing the necessary steps.
You can download the form from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)