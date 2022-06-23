ICMAI CMA Admit Card June 2022 Released: Check Exam Date & How To Download

ICMAI CMA Admit card download
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card/hall ticket for the CMA June Term examinations 2022. The admit cards have been released for intermediate and final term exams. The admit card has been issued on the official website of the ICMAI.
Therefore, candidates who registered to appear for the ICMAI CMA exam in June 2022 term are advised to visit icmai.in to download their admit cards and check other details about the exams.
Here, we have listed the steps which you can follow to download the ICMAI CMA June 2022 admit card.
Visit the official website of ICMAI: icmai.in
Click on 'Students' tab on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Examinations'
Click on 'Admit Card'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Admit Card of Intermediate and Final Students for June 2022 Term Examination' link under Examinations
A login page will open on your screen
Enter your CMA registration number and login
Your ICMAI CMA admit card for June 2022 session will be appear on the screen
Download and print your admit card for exam day and future reference
All the candidates are advised to check the information mentioned in their ICMAI CMA admit cards carefully. The must also follow the reporting time and other instructions stated in it.
