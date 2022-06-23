ICMAI CMA Admit Card June 2022 Released: Check Exam Date & How To Download

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card/hall ticket for the CMA June Term examinations 2022. The admit cards have been released for intermediate and final term exams. The admit card has been issued on the official website of the ICMAI.

Therefore, candidates who registered to appear for the ICMAI CMA exam in June 2022 term are advised to visit icmai.in to download their admit cards and check other details about the exams.