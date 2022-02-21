ICMAI Intermediate and Final December 2021 Results Declared: Check on icmai.in
Candidates can check ICMAI CMA December 2021 result on icmai.in.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results of Intermediate and Final December 2021 term exams.
Students who appeared for any of the above mentioned exam can check their result on the official website of ICMAI: icmai.in. Along with the results, ICMAI has released the roll numbers of candidates who have passed the exams.
The ICMAI CMA intermediate and final exams were conducted in online mode from 08 to 15 December 2021.
How to Check ICMAI December 2021 Intermediate and Final Exam Result?
Visit the official website of ICMAI: icmai.in
Click on 'Result of Intermediate & Final Students for December 2021 Term of Examination is now available' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new link
Click on 'Check your result online' under the exam you appeared for
You will be directed to the login page+
Enter your registration number
Click on Display result
Your ICMAI Intermediate/ Final result will appear on the screen
Check your result and save it for future reference
ICMAI December Intermediate and Final exams were held on the basis of 2016 syllabus. Candidates will also get access to the pass list on the result page.
In case of any result related queries, candidates are advised to get in touch with ICMAI on exam.helpdesk@icmai.in.
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICMAI and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.