ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Date Announced: Details Here

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 on 26 February or 27 February 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021-22 date has been officially announced by the Institute on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Candidates can check the notice regarding the result date for the CA Intermediate December 2021 examination on the official website - icai.org.
Students can access more information about this on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's official website. They have declared all the details about the result on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2021 are being released for both, Old Course and New Course candidates on the mentioned dates.
Students need to keep an eye on the official website to stay updated about all the latest information regarding the results.
Right now, they have just confirmed the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2021 dates, which is 26 February or 27 February 2022.
ICAI has also announced the official result dates through a Twitter post. Students can take a look at that as well.
The Institute has mentioned that the candidates waiting for CA Intermediate Result 2021 can check their ICAI December Results through their email id.
The candidates can already start registering on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. to check their result through email.
Another option for the CA aspirants to check their CA Inter Result is by visiting the official website.
The official notice about the CA Intermediate Result 2021 date on Thursday, 24 February 2022 had provided some relief to the candidates. The official website icai.org. has all the information about results that might be helpful for the aspirants.
(Written with inputs from Scroll.in and Times Now News.)
