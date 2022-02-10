ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Expected Today: Here's How To Check
Here's how to check ICAI CA Final and Foundation exam results.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination on Thursday, 10 February 2022.
According to the official notice released by the ICAI, if the results are not declared on Thursday, they will be announced on Friday, 11 February.
The CA Final and Foundation exams were held by the ICAI in December 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the following websites of ICAI for their results: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
How to Check ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result 2021?
Visit the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
Click on ICAI CA Final/ Foundation result link.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your registration number/ PIN, roll number credentials and login.
Your CA Final/ Foundation exam result will appear on the screen.
Check your result and save it for future reference.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can also access their CA results on their email address by registering it on the official website of ICAI: . icaiexam.icai.org. However, the last date for registration was 8 February 2022.
"All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," reads the official notice released by the ICAI.
For more details about ICAI CA exams, candidates are advised to check the official website.
