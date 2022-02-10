ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Expected Today: Here's How To Check

Candidates who appeared for the exam can also access their CA results on their email address by registering it on the official website of ICAI: . icaiexam.icai.org. However, the last date for registration was 8 February 2022.

"All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," reads the official notice released by the ICAI.

For more details about ICAI CA exams, candidates are advised to check the official website.