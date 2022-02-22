UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key Expected Tomorrow, Result to be Announced on 25 Feb

Download UPTET 2021 final answer key from updeled.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.
UPTET Result Date: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam result is expected to be declared on 25 February 2022. Final answer key for the same is expected to be released on Wednesday, 23 February.
Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to download the final answer key of UPTET and check their result on the official website: updeled.gov.in.
Visit the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in
Click on UPTET 2021 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your UPTET registered credentials and login
Your UPTET 2021 result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
UPTET 2021 answer key was released on 27 January, and students who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objections against the same till 1 February.
If the challenges made by candidates are found correct, then they are updated in the final answer key, which is scheduled to release on 23 February. Results of UPTET 2021 exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
