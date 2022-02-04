ICAI CA 2021 Result Date: Check Latest Information on CA Final, Foundation Level

Check ICAI CA 2021 Result Date
The results for the CA Final and foundation levels are expected to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by 11 February 2022. Students can visit the official website, icai.org to check the detailed notice as well as read below to know all details.
Candidates must note that the result release date for ICAI CA Results 2021 was released by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, via his official Twitter handle.
In his tweet, Khandelwal mentioned that the result for CA Final and Foundation will be announced either on 10 February 2022 or 11 February 2022.
While Khandelwal's tweet is an indirect confirmation of the news, candidates must note that the ICAI has still not made any official confirmation of this news. All students are advised to wait for an official confirmation by the organisation as well as check the official website of ICAI regularly to not miss any important update.
The ICAI CA Final and Foundation level exams were conducted from 13 December 2021 to 19 December 2021.
The results for CA Final and Foundation rounds are being declared after almost 2 months of the exams.
Till the ICAI releases an official notification, all candidates must check this space regularly for updates on the CA 2021 results for final and foundation levels.
Once the ICAI declares the official release date for the results, it will also release the tentative timing of the result and the various portals via which students will be able to check their results.
