ICAI CA: Registration Begins for Foundation, Final, Intermediate May 2022 Exams

The last date to submit the ICAI CA May exams application form without late fee is 13 March 2022.
The Quint
Education
Published:

CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate exams May 2022

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CA&nbsp;Foundation, Final, Intermediate exams May 2022</p></div>

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), on Monday, 21 February 2022, started the registration for the Chartered Accountant (CA) May exams 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for the same can fill the application form of CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate exams on the official websites of ICAI: icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org.

Also ReadICSI CS Professional & Executive December 2021 Exam Result Date Announced
Last date to submit the ICAI CA May exams application forms without late fee is 13 March 2022. However, candidates can submit the application form for their CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate exams with late fee till 20 March 2022.

How to Apply for ICAI CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May 2022 Exams?

  • Visit ICAI exam official website: icaiexam.icai.org

  • Click on 'Login/ Register' tab on the homepage

  • If you are a new user, then click on 'New User Register here' link

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents, if any

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

Also ReadICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Expected Today: Here's How To Check
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May 2022 Exam Dates

  • CA Foundation Course May 2022 Exam Dates: 23, 25 27, and 29 May 2022

  • CA Intermediate Course May 2022 Exam Dates:

    Group 1: 15, 18, 20, and 22 May 2022

    Group 2: 24, 26, 28, and 30 May 2022

  • CA Final Course May 2022 Exam Dates:

    Group 1: 14, 17, 19, and 21 May 2022

    Group 2: 23, 25, 27, and 29 May 2022

For more details about ICAI CA May 2022 exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT