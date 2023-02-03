ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to Release Today: List of Websites; How To Check

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is likely to release today, 3 February 2023.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has decided to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 today, Friday, 3 February 2023. Candidates who are eagerly waiting to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. As per the official details, the result will be declared on the website - icai.nic.in for interested candidates to check and download. One must stay alert to know the latest details about the result.
The ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is scheduled to release soon on the website - icai.org or icai.nic.in. It is important to note that the CA Foundation result will be declared for the December exam. Candidates must keep a close eye on the aforementioned websites to know all the latest updates about the result and other important exam details.
According to the official details, the ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was formally held between 14 December to 20 December 2022. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the country.
Candidates have to keep their login details such as registration number and roll number handy while checking their respective results, once released formally on the website.
The list of websites that one should access to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is as follows:
icai.org
icai.nic.in
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 online:
Go to either of the websites - icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Click on the link that states ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 on the homepage.
Key in your login details carefully and tap on submit.
The ICAI CA Foundation December result will be displayed on the screen.
Go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and check your scores.
Download the CA Foundation result from the website.
Take a printout of it for your reference.
