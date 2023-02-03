ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to Release Today: List of Websites; How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has decided to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 today, Friday, 3 February 2023. Candidates who are eagerly waiting to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. As per the official details, the result will be declared on the website - icai.nic.in for interested candidates to check and download. One must stay alert to know the latest details about the result.

