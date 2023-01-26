UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link, Cut-Off Marks, and Other Details

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Declared. Here's the direct link to check cut-off marks and scores.
(Photo: The Quint)
UPSSSC PET Result Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2022 on the official website – upsssc.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2022 can download their scorecards and cut-off marks by following the steps mentioned below.
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 was held on 15 and 16 October 2022. The test was conducted in two shifts. The provisional answer key was issued by the concerned officials on 13 December 2022. After considering all the objections and challenges, a final revised key was released by UPSSSC on 10 January 2023.
To check the UPSSSC cut-off marks and download the scorecard, candidates must follow the steps below.
Visit the official website – upsssc.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, go the 'Results Panel'.
Search and click on the direct link that reads as "Click here to View Preliminary Eligibility (PET) 2022 Result/Score Card".
Enter the login details like registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.
Hit the 'See Result' option.
Your UPSSSC PET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print the UPSSSC PET Scorecard for future reference.
The UPSSSC PET cut off marks 2022 have not been released yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the UPSSSC PET Exam 2022.
