ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 To Be Out Soon: Date and Other Important Details

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is expected to be released soon by the concerned officials. Read important details below.
(Photo: iStock)
ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022 Soon: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Foundation Result 2022 soon on the official website, Icai.nic.in.
To download and check the result, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps.
The ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2022 started from 14 December 2022. The last exam was conducted on 20 December 2022.
As far as the marking scheme of ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 is concerned, there will be no negative marking in paper 1 and paper 2. However, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks against each wrong answer in paper 3 and paper 4.
As of now, the concerned officials have not announced the result date of the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022. However, according to the past trends, the ICAI generally releases the result a month after the last exam date. Therefore, it is expected that the ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 will be released on 23 or 24 January 2023.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the ICAI CA Exam Result 2022.
Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download and check the ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022.
Visit any of the official websites, Icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct result link of ICAI CA foundation result December 2022.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the login option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)