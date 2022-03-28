ICAI CA Exams 2022 Application Window Reopens, Check the Last Date To Register

ICAI CA Exams 2022 application window reopens.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) reopened the application window for the May-June examinations of CA foundation, final, and intermediate levels on Friday, 25 March 2022.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also mentioned that the candidates who were unable to submit the application forms earlier can complete the registration process now by paying an online late fee of Rs 600.
It is also important to note that the candidates of post-qualification courses, international taxation-assessment can also apply online during this extended window.
Candidates have time till 30 March 2022 to apply online for the ICAI CA Exams 2022. No registrations will be entertained after the extended deadline.
The ICAI had given the candidates another week until 20 March 2022 to submit the application forms online with late fees.
Now the ICAI has decided to reopen the application window till 30 March 2022 for the candidates to complete the process. The ones who were unable to apply earlier have time now.
Here are the steps that the candidates can follow to apply online for the ICAI CA Exams 2022:
Go to the official website of ICAI – icaiexam.icai.org.
Click on the application form that is available on the homepage.
Use your credentials such as User ID and Password to log in to your account.
Fill in your address and other details correctly.
Provide your email ID and mobile number on the application form.
Enter all the required details correctly and fill out the application form.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents according to the specifications.
Pay the application fee online and verify all the details on the form.
Click on submit to complete the registration process.
Download the application form and take a printout.
Keep checking the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. for all the latest updates regarding the ICAI CA Exams 2022.
