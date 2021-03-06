ICAI CA Foundation Exam Schedule Released; Check Details Here
Candidates will be allowed to opt for Hindi/English mediums for answering papers of Foundation course examination.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the dates of Chartered Accountant Foundation Course Exam 2021. It will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2021.
“It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the exam schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Holiday.”
Paper 1 and 2 of the Foundation Course exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Whereas, Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
As per the official notice, candidates will not get additional reading time in Paper 3 and 4 of the Foundation course exam. However, in all other papers, they will get an advance reading time of 15 minutes from 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm.
Candidates will be allowed to opt for Hindi or English medium for answering papers of Foundation course examination. For detailed information, candidates can check out the official website: https://icaiexam.icai.org/.
