ICAI CA Foundation Exam Schedule Released; Check Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the dates of Chartered Accountant Foundation Course Exam 2021. It will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2021.

“It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the exam schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Holiday.”

Paper 1 and 2 of the Foundation Course exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Whereas, Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.