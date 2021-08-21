ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exam Last Attempt Extended: Check Details
ICAI has extended last attempt of CA Final and Intermediate exam in the view of Covid-19.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, 20 August, announced the extension of last attempt to appear in Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate examination. The extension has been given for old course exam.
Candidates can check the official notice on ICAI's official website: icai.org.
According to the official notice released by ICAI, the extension has been given in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to Covid-19 spread or otherwise.
"The last attempt to appear in Final and Intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November, 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not)" read the notice.
It further added that the November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension will be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.
Recently, ICAI also announced CA December exam dates. It released the schedule of CA Foundation exam (new scheme), Intermediate (IPC) exam (old scheme), Intermediate (new scheme), Final exam (under old and new scheme), Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organization (ITL & WTO) Part I exam, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).
Candidates willing to register for any of the above mentioned exam can do it on ICAI's website: icaiexam.icai.org.
