ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 To Be Released Soon: Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for CA Intermediate, both new and old courses, by Saturday, 26 February 2022.
The information on the tentative date of the result was revealed by an ICAI officer. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at icai.org or caresults.icai.org.
Visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org.
Go to the homepage and click on the 'Announcements' tab.
Then select the ICAI CA result link.
A new page will pop up. Fill in your login credentials.
Check your results and download it for future reference.
Meanwhile, the registrations for the CA Intermediate, Foundation, and Final exams have already started. Interested candidates can get themselves registered by 13 March 2022.
