SC Permits ICAI to Conduct In-Person CA Exams from 5 July

A day after the ICAI put forth its opposition to the cancellation or postponement of the CA exams amid the dipping COVID cases, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 29 May, said that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) can hold in-person exams from 5 July next week.

The apex court, however, considered the petition to grant an opt out to aspirants who would not be able to sit for the exams due to COVID-related issues, as per a Bar and Bench report.