HTET Results 2022 Released on bseh.org.in, Steps to Check Result Here

HTET 2022 exam result is declared. Here are the steps to download and check.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Board of School Education Haryana () has released the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 exam on 19 December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website at or .
eligibility test is conducted for people interested to become teachers in Haryana. People who qualify the HTET 2022 paper I become teacher for classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12.
The Haryana TET 2022 exam was conducted on 3 and 4 December 2022. The answer key for the HTET exam was released on 5 December 2022. As per the stats, total of 15.83% of Level-1 (PRT), 16.46% of Level-2 (TGT), and 09.85% of Level-3 (PGT) candidates appeared for the HTET exam this year.
A total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for the HTET 2022 exam out of which 1,88,083 were females, 73,301 were males, and 5 were transgender people.
Candidates have to visit the official website at
On the homepage click on “HTET Result - 2022” link
They will have to enter their Registration No., Password to login
The HTET result mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
You can then download and take a printout for future reference
