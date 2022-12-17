SSC CHSL Tier II Results 2022 Declared: Check ssc.nic.in; How to Download Result

SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022 are released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the results for tier-II (descriptive paper) of combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination (CHSLE), 2021-22 for interested candidates. One can check the SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022 on the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in. All the latest details about the vacancies and other information are available on the website for candidates. One must stay updated with the latest information and check the Tier II result on time.
It is important to note that the SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022 is released recently on ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result online, for now. One must go through the list of qualified candidates carefully. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive paper were eagerly waiting for the results to be declared by the SSC.
According to the latest official details, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the SSC CHSL tier 1 result on 4 August. Approximately 54,341 candidates qualified for appearing in the tier-II examination of CHSL 2021-22.
Candidates can contact the commission in case of any problems. Shortlisted candidates must stay updated with the latest details and important dates on the site.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to check the SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the SSC - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the Result tab available on the homepage of the site.
Tap on the SSC CHSL Tier II results link on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website so that you can take a better look at the list of shortlisted candidates.
Take a printout of the result for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)