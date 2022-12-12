HTET Result 2022 Date: Haryana TET Results To Be Out by 21 December - Details

HTET Result 2022 Date: BSEH (Board of School Education Haryana) is expected to release the Haryana TET Results 2022 by Wednesday, 21 December 2022 on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Although, the concerned officials have not announced the official result date and time yet, it is likely that the result will be out anytime by 21 December. Once released, all candidates can check their HTET Result 2022 from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials. Check the official website regularly to stay updated with Haryana TET Result 2022 Date.

The HTET 2022 answer key was recently issued by BSEH and candidate were supposed to challenge or raise objections till 7 December 2022. Candidates must note down that the HTET 2022 Final Answer Key will be probably released with the final result.