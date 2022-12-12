HTET Result 2022 Date: Haryana TET Results To Be Out by 21 December - Details
HTET Result 2022 Date: BSEH is expected to declare the Haryana TET results by 21 December.
HTET Result 2022 Date: BSEH (Board of School Education Haryana) is expected to release the Haryana TET Results 2022 by Wednesday, 21 December 2022 on the official website, bseh.org.in.
Although, the concerned officials have not announced the official result date and time yet, it is likely that the result will be out anytime by 21 December. Once released, all candidates can check their HTET Result 2022 from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials. Check the official website regularly to stay updated with Haryana TET Result 2022 Date.
The HTET 2022 answer key was recently issued by BSEH and candidate were supposed to challenge or raise objections till 7 December 2022. Candidates must note down that the HTET 2022 Final Answer Key will be probably released with the final result.
Haryana TET 2022 Result Date: Cut-Off Marks, Merit List, and Marking Scheme
The concerned officials have not published the Haryana TET 2022 cut-off marks and merit list yet, and it is expected that BSEH will release both of them immediately after the HTET Result 2022.
The marking scheme of HTET 2022 is as follows:
1 mark will be given to each correct answer.
There is no provision of negative marking for wrong answers.
HTET Exam 2022 comprises of 3 levels - level1, 2, and 3. Each level is for different posts.
Level 1 is for Standard I - V primary teachers.
Level 2 is for Standard VI-VIII TGT (trained graduate teachers).
Level 3 is for Standard IX-XII PGT (post graduate teachers).
HTET Result 2022 Date: Steps To Download, Direct Link Below
Visit the official website, bseh.org.in.
Go to the latest notifications on the appeared homepage.
Click on the direct result link for HTET 2022.
Enter the login details as required.
Haryana TET Result 2022 will show up on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
