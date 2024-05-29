HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 Declared: How to Download; Details Here

HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has officially announced the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 for all candidates. The HSCAP Trial Allotment result link is activated on the official website - admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. All concerned and interested candidates are requested to download the allotment list from the site. You must check the details mentioned on it carefully to see if you have been selected. Candidates must stay alert while checking the result.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally check and download the list from admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. You can contact the DGE officials in case of any queries regarding the allotment list. Concerned candidates should check the latest announcements available online.
Keep your login credentials handy before downloading the HSCAP Trial Allotment list from the website. You cannot check the list of selected candidates without entering the asked credentials so keep them ready.
According to the details mentioned on the official website, the SSLC re-evaluation results announced on 27 May, have not been considered in the trial allotment. The trial allotment activities started on 25 May, in the evening.
It is important to note that the final confirmation must be submitted by 31 May. The first allotment result is scheduled to be released on 5 June, on the website.
The closing date of allotment is 19 June. Concerned candidates should remember the important dates and details. The ones who want any sort of technical assistance for checking and applying for trial allotment corrections can contact the help desks of aided high schools and higher secondary schools.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 online:
Go to the website - admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the option "HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in the login credentials and go to the next step.
The HSCAP Trial Allotment list will be displayed on the screen.
Check the names on the list and download the page.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined