RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results To Be Released Today

RBSE 10th Result 2024 will be declared today
RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, RBSE will most likely to release the RBSE Class 10 result today, 29 May 2024 at 5 pm. After the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their marks from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and DigiLocker.
Rajasthan Board officials will announce the RBSE Class 10 result via a press conference and they will also share the toppers' list, pass percentage and other details. After the press conference, result links will be available on the RBSE website and DigiLocker for the students to check and download their scorecards.
Around 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam this year. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 board exam results were held for over 10 lakh students between 7 to 30 March 2024. The exam was held in a single shift – from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.
Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link.
A new page will open where candidates can enter their login details.
Click on submit and your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully and download the page.
Take a printout of the same for future reference.
