Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Answer Key Declared: Download From gseb.org; Know Details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board officially released the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key on Thursday, 13 April 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 must download the provisional answer keys on time. One should note that the GUJCET 2023 answer key is available on the official website – gseb.org. All candidates should download the answer keys from the official website only and check other important details mentioned online.

The Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key will help students to calculate their probable scores. It is important to note that the answer key released recently is provisional and the final key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates. One should read the latest announcements on the website – gseb.org – after downloading the GUJCET 2023 answer key online.