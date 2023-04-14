Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Answer Key Declared: Download From gseb.org; Know Details

The GUJCET 2023 answer key is declared recently on the official website.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board officially released the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key on Thursday, 13 April 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 must download the provisional answer keys on time. One should note that the GUJCET 2023 answer key is available on the official website – gseb.org. All candidates should download the answer keys from the official website only and check other important details mentioned online.
The Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key will help students to calculate their probable scores. It is important to note that the answer key released recently is provisional and the final key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates. One should read the latest announcements on the website – gseb.org – after downloading the GUJCET 2023 answer key online.
After downloading the GUJCET answer key from the official website of GSEB, one should check the objection dates and other important details stated by the board. It is important for concerned candidates to stay informed and updated.
According to the latest official details available as of now, the objection-raising window for the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key is open. Candidates interested to raise objections against the provisional key have time till 18 April.
Candidates are requested to pay Rs 500 per question as an objection fee while sending their challenges. All candidates should take note of these important details.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the GUJCET 2023 answer key online:
Go to the official website of GSEB - gseb.org
Click on the link that states Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key on the home page
A new PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link
Go through the details mentioned on the answer key carefully and raise objections, if there are any
Download the GUJCET answer key from the website and save a copy on your device
