UGC Prepares Draft Guidelines To Help Students Deal With Mental Health Issues

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Wednesday, 4 May, that it is drafting guidelines to ensure good mental health amongst students by the creation of cells and mental health professionals to handle academic stress, depression, anxiety, and so on.
The UGC Chairman took to Twitter to inform that dedicated cells will be set up at universities and colleges with counsellors to help guide students.
Isolated records will be maintained of students that appear to be "more vulnerable and stress-prone”, wrote the former JNU Vice Chancellor and current UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
The guidelines have also discouraged punitive measures and advised to take help of trained psychologists to handle "deviant behaviours" instead, according to a report by The Indian Express.
A supportive students' network has been encouraged to strengthen the overall mental well-being, Kumar added.
As per The Indian Express, the guidelines also focussed on inculcating respect for religious, linguistic, cultural and social diversity, thus, encouraging counsellors with varied linguistic skills to guide students.
“Every higher educational institution shall have a Students Services Centre (SSC) responsible for dealing with and managing the problems related to stress and emotional adjustment. It shall have the standardised, systematic arrangements within the relevant provision of ordinances to provide requisite support to students especially from rural backgrounds, female students, students from divergent cultural backgrounds, and students with special needs,” the guidelines further said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)