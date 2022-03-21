CUET Scores Compulsory for UG Admission to Central Universities: UGC Chief

Admissions to the undergraduate programmes in all central universities funded by the UGC will be based solely on CUET scores, the UGC chairperson said on Monday.
Admissions to undergraduate courses in all central universities will be through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in an interaction with the media on Monday, 21 March.
"There are 45 central universities which are funded by the UGC. Some of them, around 14 or so, were conducting their own common entrance test. However, all of you know that the NEP provides universities with the opportunity to conduct common universities entrance tests to reduce burden on universities, students and colleges," said the chairperson.
He said that all higher educational institutes, irrespective of whether they are state universities, private universities or deemed to be universities, all of them can use CUET scores for undergraduate or postgraduate courses.
He said that the common test will provide students across the country and across boards, with a 'common platform.' It will also reduce the financial burden on parents as students will not have to sit for multiple entrance tests, he said. He added that the syllabus will mirror the Class 12 syllabus.
It will not be compulsory for all postgraduate courses, but many universities are willing to admit students through CUET for postgraduate courses as well, he claimed.
