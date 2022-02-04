JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Appointed as UGC Chairperson

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The search and selection committee was considering Kumar and two others – Prof Nitin R Karmalkar, vice chancellor of Pune University, and Prof Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director of Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) – for the key post.

Kumar took over as JNU VC in January 2016. His five-year-tenure as the Vice Chancellor of JNU ended on 26 January but the Ministry of Education allowed him to hold the position until a successor was found.

The vacancy for the post of chairperson arose after Prof DP Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, announced his retirement at the age of 65.