GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Class 10 Admit Card Out on gseb.org; Know the Details

GSEB SSC admit card 2023 is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have officially released the GSEB SSC hall ticket 2023 on the official website for candidates who want to download it. It is important to note that schools can download the Gujarat Class 10 admit card from the official website of GSEB – gseb.org. One should carefully review the details mentioned on the GSEB Class 10 admit card 2023 after downloading it from the website to see any mistakes.
The GSEB SSC hall ticket 2023 is released recently by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. To know all the latest details from the board and download the Gujarat Class 10 admit card, you must enter your login details on the official website – gseb.org. Candidates are advised to collect the admit card as soon as possible.
As per the latest official details available online, candidates who are preparing to appear for the GSEB SSC Class 10 exam 2023 must collect their respective hall tickets from their school authorities.
According to the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the GSEB Class 10 or SSC examination is set to start on 14 March 2023 and will formally end on 28 March 2023.
Schools are advised to download the GSEB Class 10 SSC admit card 2023 soon and distribute them among the students before the exams begin on the scheduled dates to avoid any confusion later on.
Let's take a look at the steps that the school authorities must follow to download the GSEB SSC admit card 2023 online:
Go to the official website – gseb.org
Click on the link that states GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023 on the home page
Key in the mobile number or email id to access the admit cards
Tap on submit once you have entered the details
The admit cards will display on the screen and you can download them
Take a printout of the hall ticket
