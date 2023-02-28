NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Declared: Know How to Download; Check Exam Details Here

NEET PG 2023 admit card is released on the official website for candidates.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam for all registered candidates. Candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card soon from the official website - natboard.edu.in. The admit card is an essential document that students should carry on the exam day otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
After downloading the NEET PG 2023 admit card from the official website, one must go through the details mentioned on it carefully. All the personal details such as name, roll number, etc, are stated on the hall tickets. Candidates should also go through the latest announcements regarding the NEE PG 2023 exam on the official website - natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces all the important details and updates everything on its official website so that interested candidates can check them whenever they want.
According to the latest official details available as of now, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 5 March 2023.
The latest details also suggest that the NEET PG 2023 result will be released on 31 March. To know the important dates and details, one must keep a close eye on the official website.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card online:
Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.
Find the NEET PG section on the website.
Click on the link that states NEET PG 2023 admit card on the homepage.
Key in your login details to access the hall ticket.
Once the hall ticket is displayed on your screen, you must go through the details and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre.
