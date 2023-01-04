Gujarat Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Out: Check GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table Here

GSEB SSC HSC Time Table 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the 10th and 12th class date sheets for the final exams on the official website, gseb.org.

Candidates who want to download and check their GSEB SSC HSC Time Table 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps.

All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming GSEB SSC and HSC Examinations 2023 must note down that the GSEB SSC (10th)Exam 2023 will be conducted from 14 March till 28 March 2023. Also, the GSEB HSC (12th) Exam 2023 will be held from 14 March till 25 March 2023.