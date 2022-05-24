Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE Term 1, 2 Combined Scorecards Release Today

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to release the consolidated result of HSSC or Class 12 final examination on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Candidates can access the scorecards through schools by logging on gbshse.info.

GBSHSE HSSC exam 2022 was held in two terms. As per the official statement, separate mark sheets will not be prepared for each term, there will be a combined mark sheet with marks secured by candidates in each term.

In total, 18,112 students appeared for Goa HSSC exams this year, out of which 16783 or 92.66% have passed. As per the reports, the pass percentage for girls (94.58%) is better than boys (90.66%).