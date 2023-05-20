Goa 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check Goa SSC Results on results.gbshsegoa.net

The Goa 10th result 2023 has been released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the Goa 10th result 2023 on Saturday for concerned candidates. Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can finally check their Goa Board SSC results on the official website – gbshse.in. It is important for candidates to go through their scores on time and see if they have qualified for the board examinations. All students should take note of the latest details online.
The Goa 10th result 2023 is announced recently by the exam-conducting body. As per the latest details from the board, the consolidated results can be downloaded through school login from 22 May, 9 am onwards. You must keep a close eye on the website – gbshse.in – for the Goa Board SSC results details. Everyone should stay informed about the announcements.
The SSC Class 10 result link has been activated on the official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to find it. The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education announces important details on its website for candidates to go through them.
The Goa SSC exam 2023 was conducted in two terms, as per schedule. The first term was held from 10 November to 29 November 2022, across different examination centres.
The Class 10 mark sheets are set to be available at four centres and they are – Mapusa, Bicholim, Margao, and Ponda.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to check the Goa SSC 10th result 2023 online:
Go to either of the official websites – results.gbshsegoa.net or gbshse.in.
Tap on the Goa SSC result 2023 active link on the home page.
Enter your login credentials in the given space and tap on submit.
The Goa SSC result will appear on your screen.
Go through your scores on the website.
Download the result when the link is activated on the site.
Save a copy of the Goa 10th result for future reference.
